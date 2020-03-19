Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Element Solutions worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $18,847,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $18,024,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,238,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 941,890 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $8,651,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Element Solutions by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 711,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

