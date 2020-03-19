Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.46% from the company’s current price.

ELM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target (down from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.14 ($1.96).

ELM opened at GBX 44.52 ($0.59) on Thursday. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. The company has a market cap of $106.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.62.

In other news, insider Dorothee Deuring acquired 10,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($6,051.04). Also, insider Ralph Hewins acquired 15,034 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,034 ($19,776.37).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

