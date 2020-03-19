Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $1,067,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,050,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,350 shares of company stock valued at $98,135,465. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

