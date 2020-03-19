Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires 10,100 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LYFT by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 1,315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of LYFT to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

LYFT stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,075,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,975. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

