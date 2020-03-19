Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires 33,640 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares during the quarter. Front Yard Residential accounts for 0.8% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Front Yard Residential worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential in the third quarter worth $65,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 239,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,264. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

RESI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

RESI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.90. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

