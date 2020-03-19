Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires 56,596 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1,324.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,596 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 0.6% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 101,284 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,492,378 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,738. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 4,905,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

