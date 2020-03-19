Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 61,228 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 2,340,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,771. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.