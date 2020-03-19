Ellington Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,498. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

