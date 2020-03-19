Ellington Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.49. 140,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,014. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.39 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

