Ellington Management Group LLC Buys 29,089 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up 0.5% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $1,856,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 592,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,384. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

