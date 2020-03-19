Ellington Management Group LLC Buys 7,900 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 8,080,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,342. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.