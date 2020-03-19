Ellington Management Group LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 296.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 507,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 84,242 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 53,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Five Below from to in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

