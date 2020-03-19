Ellington Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Post by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Post by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Post by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Post by 245.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,149. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

