Ellington Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,306 shares during the period. Ellington Financial accounts for about 3.3% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Ellington Financial worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

EFC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 89,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 36.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.52%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

