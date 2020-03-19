Ellington Management Group LLC Grows Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. VF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $8,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of VF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 260,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,373. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

