Ellington Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Zumiez worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zumiez by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 805,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

