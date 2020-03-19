Ellington Management Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amc Networks worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 1,992.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amc Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

