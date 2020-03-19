Ellington Management Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

DNKN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 147,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

