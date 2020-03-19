Ellington Management Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Essent Group comprises about 1.1% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Essent Group worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,745,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 311,015 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 198,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after buying an additional 128,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

ESNT traded up $7.58 on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,211. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

