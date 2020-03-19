Ellington Management Group LLC Increases Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 583.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,907 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in L Brands by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $12,030,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,236,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,142,000 after buying an additional 446,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L Brands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 979,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

