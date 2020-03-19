Ellington Management Group LLC Increases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $219,976.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,354 in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 208,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.