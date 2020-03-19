Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $1.04 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 41,939,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678,122. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.35.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.