Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

TGT stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,407,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.