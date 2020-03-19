Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after buying an additional 126,275 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after buying an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $12.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.91. 65,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

