Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $101,082,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 642,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

