Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Ready Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,970. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $382.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.97%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

