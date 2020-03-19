Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $370,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,647 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,117. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

