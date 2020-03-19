Ellington Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $4.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 778,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.