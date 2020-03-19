Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,301,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,702,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,021,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 7,463,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

