Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

FRPT stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. 30,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,093. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -811.20 and a beta of 0.79. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

