Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GameStop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 93.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,496 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 320,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GameStop by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

GME stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 251,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.53. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

