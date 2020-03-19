Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,590. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

