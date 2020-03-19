Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases 19,700 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. GAP comprises about 0.5% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,380 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

