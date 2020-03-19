Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases 262,093 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,093 shares during the period. Redwood Trust comprises 1.4% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of Redwood Trust worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 342,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 610,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

RWT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 454,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,659. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.09%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

