Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases 503,591 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 0.6% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OAS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,340,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,407,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

