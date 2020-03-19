Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,608 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,494,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,800. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

