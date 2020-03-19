Ellington Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 212.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $5.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 83,350,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,718,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last quarter.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from to in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.