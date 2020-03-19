Ellington Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Ellington Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 106,300 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,052,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

