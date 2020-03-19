Ellington Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Ellington Management Group LLC cut its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207,910 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hertz Global worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after buying an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,329,775 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,177,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after buying an additional 203,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 518,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,072,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 16,797,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,039. The company has a market capitalization of $795.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.20. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.