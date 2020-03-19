Ellington Management Group LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ellington Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $14.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.86. 2,987,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $217.54. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

