Ellington Management Group LLC Sells 24,367 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 741,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,453. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

