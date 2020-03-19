Ellington Management Group LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ellington Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.35. 1,595,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,635,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

