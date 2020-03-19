Ellington Management Group LLC Sells 77,156 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Ellington Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,156 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises about 1.2% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Radian Group worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 563,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

