Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 8,153,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

