Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,507,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 756,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.97. 19,074,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,744,915. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

