Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Crocs comprises approximately 0.6% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellington Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,756,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 234,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 167,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,243. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $984.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

