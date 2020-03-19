Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $33.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.50. The stock had a trading volume of 140,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,697. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.89.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

