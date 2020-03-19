Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Delta Air Lines makes up 0.8% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 44,465,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,958,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

