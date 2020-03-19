Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 1,773,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,290. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

