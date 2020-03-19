Elrond Market Cap Achieves $8.29 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.02528741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

